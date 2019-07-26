ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenage girl inside an Atlantic City apartment. Authorities say 18-year-old Nahquil Lovest, of Pleasantville, shot and killed 15-year-old Naimah Bell, also of Pleasantville, inside an apartment on the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue on Thursday morning.
Naimah was shot one in the head.
Lovest was arrested Friday without incident.
“I want to applaud the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and all of our law enforcement partners for the thorough investigation and swift apprehension of the suspect in this matter. Sadly, another young life in our community has been cut short, and others have been traumatized. Our community is better than this. We must protect our children,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner.
No motive was given for the fatal shooting.
Officers found the teen girl shot to death after screams were heard coming from the apartment building.
Lovest is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
