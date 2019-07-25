Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman has died after police say she was shot four times by her brother inside of a home in Strawberry Mansion. The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 33rd Street on Thursday.
Police say the victim in her 50s suffered four total gunshot wounds to her upper body — two in her chest and two in her stomach.
She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.
Police say the victim’s brother has been arrested in the shooting. There is no word on what led to the shooting.
