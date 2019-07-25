Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman has died after police say she was shot four times inside of a home. The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 33rd Street in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday.
Police say the victim in her 50s suffered four total gunshot wounds to her upper body — two in her chest and two in her stomach.
She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect, who they say knew the victim.
It’s unclear what relationship the victim and suspect have.
You must log in to post a comment.