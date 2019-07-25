



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are entering the 2019 season with high expectations as they opened training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Thursday. Much of the Birds’ fate will depend on whether franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, who signed a four-year, $128 million extension in the offseason, is able to stay healthy.

Wentz is heading into the season as the clear No. 1 quarterback after former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz, whose last two seasons ended early with injuries, told reporters that he isn’t feeling the weight of expectation.

“There’s always pressure, whether this much or this kick. It doesn’t change how I approach it. Just block it out and keep getting better,” Wentz said.

However, distractions do come. Malcolm Jenkins’ contract stalemate didn’t keep him from camp, but it doesn’t mean he’s talking Lombardi trophies either.

“We’ll see,” Jenkins said. “We got one practice in. Everything is on paper so we’ll figure out what we got in a few weeks.”

“Everyone tells us how good we are but that doesn’t mean much,” chimed in Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson. “We’ve been good before and lost. We have talent, we have ability. We know as far as wining games what it takes. That’s putting in work.”

DeSean Jackson is back in his familiar No. 10. He says camp at NovaCare is like riding a bike, but he doesn’t want to compare the 2019 squad to the Vince Young “Dream Team.”

“We don’t want to get caught up on a phrase or word on our team like the ‘Dream Team.’ That’s putting extra attention and hype on you [that] you really don’t need,” Jackson said.

The Eagles open their season at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 8 against the Washington Redskins.

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.