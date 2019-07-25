Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – There have been more than 200 reports of a bright fireball seen along the East Coast on Wednesday night, according to the American Meteor Society. The event was captured on video by at least one person in Bucks County.
A Bristol resident’s home security camera captured the meteor as it went across the sky.
The American Meteor Society says the fireball was seen in at least 12 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
We received 200+ reports about a bright fireball over the East Coast (seen from CT, DE, MA, MD, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, VT & VA)
If you saw this event, please report it here: https://t.co/evqkWyLdwG
Report & Est. Trajectory: https://t.co/oZyVwUhzHN
Thank @stranaconda pic.twitter.com/N0NfpxEAs5
— AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) July 25, 2019
If you saw this event, you can report it to the American Meteor Society, here.
