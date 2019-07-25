Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Utility crews in New Jersey are making progress restoring electricity lost during Monday’s severe storms. By Thursday morning, 8,711 homes and businesses remain without power.
Most are in Burlington, Monmouth and Ocean counties.
More than 360,000 were without service during the height of the storms, which packed strong winds. The winds downed trees and power lines.
Utilities brought in additional crews and are hoping to have full service restored by Friday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
You must log in to post a comment.