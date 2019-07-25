  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers, sixers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers added some depth to their backcourt Thursday, reportedly signing guard Trey Burke to a one-year deal. The move was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Burke, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz before moving onto the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Last season, Burke averaged 10.9 points on 43.1% shooting, including 35.2% from deep, while with the Knicks and Mavs.

Burke joins Ben Simmons and Raul Neto as the only true point guards on the Sixers’ roster.

