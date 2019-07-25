PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers added some depth to their backcourt Thursday, reportedly signing guard Trey Burke to a one-year deal. The move was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Free agent guard Trey Burke has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2019
Burke, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz before moving onto the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
Watch: Sixers’ Ben Simmons Shows Off Jumper During Pickup Game
Last season, Burke averaged 10.9 points on 43.1% shooting, including 35.2% from deep, while with the Knicks and Mavs.
Burke joins Ben Simmons and Raul Neto as the only true point guards on the Sixers’ roster.
You must log in to post a comment.