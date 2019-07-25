Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Service has resumed on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line between the Erie and Fern Rock Stations in Ogontz. It was suspended around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a man was electrocuted on the tracks near Broad Street and Olney Avenue.
Police say a 25-year-old was being arrested for a drug violation when he broke free from officers and ran down to the subway tracks. He touched the third rail and was electrocuted.
BSL: Trains service has resumed between Fern Rock and Erie Station. Passengers may experience residual delays of up to 10 minutes.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA_BSL) July 25, 2019
SEPTA says passengers may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.
You must log in to post a comment.