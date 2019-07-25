By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Service has resumed on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line between the Erie and Fern Rock Stations in Ogontz. It was suspended around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a man was electrocuted on the tracks near Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

Police say a 25-year-old was being arrested for a drug violation when he broke free from officers and ran down to the subway tracks. He touched the third rail and was electrocuted.

SEPTA says passengers may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.

Comments