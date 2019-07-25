



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico are celebrating the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello. He is leaving office amid scandal.

Rossello is stepping down after 12 days of historic and, at times, violent protests. Puerto Rico residents woke up to a new day Thursday and a new attitude about the island nation’s future.

Just before midnight, after hours of delay, Rossello finally said the words protesters were waiting for: “I will be resigning.”

Puerto Rican rapper Residente, who has largely led the protests, was in tears.

“After my son’s birth, this is the happiest moment of my life. This is incredible,” Residente said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment since I’m a little kid with my father.”

The governor’s resignation is a massive victory for many Peurto Ricans, who for decades have protested corruption in the government and fought for change.

“This is a victory for the poor, for the [Hurricane] Maria victims — this is for everyone who has been let down by the government, and Gov. Rossello, goodbye,” one protester said.

“We are people of dignity and our government took that away from us until tonight,” said another.

Celebrations spread throughout the city of San Juan. Crowds cheered, sang and set off fireworks.

At one point, people outside the governor’s mansion even broke into The Electric Slide, which is especially popular on the island.

“The only way out, to bring harmony and respect back into the political world and to the island, was for the resignation of our governor in Puerto Rico,” Pennsylvania state Rep. Angel Cruz said.

Eyewitness News sat down with Cruz on the heels of the governor’s resignation. He says it was necessary and the only action that would push the island nation forward. He applauds fellow Puerto Ricans who peacefully protested and made a difference.

“Resigning brings closure and people feel that they’re respected. They manifest, they urged, they fought for his resignation and it happened,” Cruz said.

The Secretary of Justice, Wanda Vazquez, is expected to become the acting governor. In the meantime, Rossello will step down on Aug. 2.