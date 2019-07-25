JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — You can take Nick Foles out of Philly, but you can’t take Nick Foles out of the hearts of Philadelphians. Foles found that out on Thursday, the first day of Jaguars’ training camp.
Several fans showed up to Jags’ camp in Foles’ Eagles jerseys.
“I know there’s a lot of Eagles support. I’m just so focused on being here and just staying here, but there’s Eagles fans all over,” Foles said. “There’s a lot of support and I did see some over there, but I’m focusing all my energy on Jacksonville.”
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jags in March.
He forever endeared himself to Birds fans after leading the team to the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 2017-18.
“Everyone knows how I feel about Philadelphia, like I love Philadelphia, I will always love Philadelphia, I will always admire the Eagles organization,” Foles said.
The Eagles will travel to Jacksonville to face Foles’ Jags in the Week 2 of the preseason.
