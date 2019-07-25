PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Classes during the summer can feel like a bummer for some students, but for a cat in Mount Holly, Burlington County, summer learning has some major peaks.

The kitty in the video below has become affectionately known as Mr. Bob.

CBS3 is told that during the school year at Sacred Heart Elementary School, Mr. Bob has a routine of greeting students as they enter for the day, then returns at the end of the day – all for a little loving.

During the summer, he figured out the schedule for their CCD classes and waits each morning for students to pet him on their way in then comes back for more of the same when they depart midday.

Mr. Bob stays around until cars leave the parking lot then he too hits the road.