LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Model Janice Dickinson calls settling a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby a “victory” that brings a “measure of justice” but says nothing can erase her assault by the now-imprisoned comedian. Dickinson spoke to reporters Thursday at the office of her attorney Lisa Bloom, who said the case was settled for an “epic” amount.
She says the terms of the deal keep the exact figure confidential.
Cosby insurer American International Group Inc. settled the case without his approval, as it has with at least eight other women who filed similar lawsuits.
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the comedian denies the assault and defamation allegations and has been robbed of a chance to prove it in court.
Dickinson alleges that he drugged and raped her in 1982.
Cosby was convicted in April 2018 for sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. The actor and comedian was sentenced to three to ten years in prison.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.