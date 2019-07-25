  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a North Philadelphia rec center during a pickup basketball game. Investigators say a player was shot after an argument during the game at the Joseph Mander Recreational Center at 33rd and Diamond Streets around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Man Critically Injured After Gunfire Erupts During Pickup Basketball Game In North Philly

The 30-year-old victim is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A suspect was spotted about five minutes after the shooting and placed under arrest.

So far, police have not recovered the weapon.

