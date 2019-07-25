Man Critically Injured After Gunfire Erupts During Pickup Basketball Game In North Philly

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a North Philadelphia rec center during a pickup basketball game. Investigators say a player was shot after an argument during the game at the Joseph Mander Recreational Center at 33rd and Diamond Streets around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The 30-year-old victim is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A suspect was spotted about five minutes after the shooting and placed under arrest.
So far, police have not recovered the weapon.
