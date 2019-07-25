PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Equifax is ready to pay millions of people affected by one of the largest data breaches in history. Equifax agreed to a $700 million settlement after a data breach in 2017 exposed the personal information of almost 150 million people.
That’s roughly half of the U.S. population.
All impacted consumers would be eligible to receive at least 10 years of free credit-monitoring, at least seven years of free identity-restoration services, and, starting on Dec. 31 and extending seven years, all U.S. consumers may request up to six free copies of their Equifax credit report during any 12-month period.
If consumers choose not to enroll in the free credit monitoring product available through the settlement, they may seek up to $125 as a reimbursement for the cost of a credit-monitoring product of their choice. Consumers must submit a claim in order to receive free credit monitoring or cash reimbursements.
Click here to see if you’re eligible for free credit monitoring or even some money.
