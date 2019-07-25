



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Football is officially back in South Philadelphia. After reporting for training camp Wednesday, the Eagles kicked off camp on Thursday with their first day of practices 45 days out from the start of the 2019 season.

For some, Thursday was the first day of school. For others, it’s sort of like riding a bicycle.

“It’s definitely Year 12, man, but it’s still work at the end of the day,” Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson said. “It’s still work.”

‘We Have Talent’: Philadelphia Eagles Open Training Camp With High Expectations For 2019 Season

Rookies and free agents like Malik Jackson got their first cut at the NovaCare Complex turf in late July.

Jackson’s move from Jacksonville was to give himself a chance to win.

“It was fun. Always fun getting back out here,” Jackson said. “It’s fun to be out there with these guys, and I’m happy to get started again.”

Take second-round pick Miles Sanders, a running back out of Penn State University, for example.

“It’s exciting. It’s everything I dreamed of, what I’ve talked to my mom about,” Sanders said, “but we’re just gonna take it day by day.”

Sanders missed the entirety of the Birds’ OTAs and minicamps with a hamstring injury.

“We just want to mix him in and see the athleticism,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “See what he recalls, we’d work him into these games to really see what he can do.”

After showing some wiggle in his first practice, Sanders is excited to prove himself in a crowded backfield that features Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood and Boston Scott.

“I’m a little shifty. Can mix power downhill, I can catch out of the backfield,” Sanders said. “I got to improve my pass protection.”

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.