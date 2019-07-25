PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County say a dog turned on its family and attacked an elderly woman and another man on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 300 block of Strasburg Avenue in Parkesburg.
According to Parkesburg Police, the English Mastiff unexpectedly attacked an 82-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and another family dog. The man and woman sustained serious injuries that included bites, cuts and a compound fractured arm.
Police had to put the dog down as officers were not able to contain the English Mastiff on the property.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA removed the dog for testing.
The man and woman were taken to area hospitals, while the other family dog was taken from the scene by the SPCA for emergency treatment.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is investigating the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.