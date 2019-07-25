  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A water main break in South Philadelphia is causing quite a mess for businesses. The 12-inch main broke on the 500 block of South Street, flooding the street.

About 40 Properties Without Water Due To Water Main Break In South Philadelphia

About 40 properties in the area are without water and some basements are reportedly flooded.

The main was turned off Wednesday morning, but South Street remains closed between 5th and 6th Streets.

Comments