About 40 Properties Without Water Due To Water Main Break In South Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A water main break in South Philadelphia is causing quite a mess for businesses. The 12-inch main broke on the 500 block of South Street, flooding the street.
About 40 properties in the area are without water and some basements are reportedly flooded.
The main was turned off Wednesday morning, but South Street remains closed between 5th and 6th Streets.
