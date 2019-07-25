



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major cleanup is underway after a water main break affected dozens of businesses on South Street. Officials say water has temporarily been restored to all customers in the area.

A temporary pipe was installed and over the weekend, a permanent pipe will be put in place. The portion of South Street will be closed or down to one lane for up to two weeks.

Nearly 40 businesses along South Street in Queen Village were left without water service following the water main break. Philadelphia Water and PECO crews are out working to repair the main and the hole in the street left behind.

“I’ve been in business for 40 years, never saw anything like it,” said Joe Nadav, whose business, City Blue, was flooded.

An entire storage room flooded following the main break Wednesday morning.

From the street, it didn’t look like much, but the water was gushing underground into Nadav’s business. He gave Eyewitness News a tour of his clothing store.

“Wow, I couldn’t believe what the water did. I mean everything, everything was swimming all over,” Nadav said.

15-Year-Old Girl Found Shot To Death In Atlantic City Apartment Where Tenants Were Evicted

Chopper 3 was overhead Thursday morning.

The water didn’t discriminate. Hundreds of boxes of Timberland boots, and Nike and Puma shoes were destroyed.

Nadav said he’s likely out $600,000 and he says the timing couldn’t be worse.

“Coming back to school and we’re out of inventory. It’s the busiest time of year, after the summer. But I guess we’re going to be closing for at least a month,” Nadav said.

Dog Turns On Family, Unexpectedly Attacks Elderly Woman, Another Man In Chester County, Police Say

South Street is still shut down at 5th Street, so avoid the area if you can.

However, this is Philadelphia and you still have to feed the meter. One unlucky driver was given three parking tickets for not paying.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe reports.