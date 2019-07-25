



WEST NORRITON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two women abducted and robbed an elderly woman at gunpoint at a Montgomery County department store earlier this month, police say. The incident began around 1 p.m. at the Marshalls located at 540 S. Trooper Road in West Norriton Township on July 11.

Police say the two suspects approached a 76-year-old woman inside the Marshalls when one of the suspects flashed a semi-automatic gun inside her purse. The suspects threatened to kill the suspect’s family if she screamed, according to police.

The suspects and the victim left the store together and sat in the victim’s car discussing her bank accounts and her ability to make large withdraws of $6,000, authorities say.

One suspect left the car while the other forced the victim to drive to a Wells Fargo bank in Lower Providence with the gun pressed to her ribs, police say.

Investigators say the other suspect waited outside as the victim withdrew $1,500. The suspects then forced the victim to drive back to a Home Depot in West Norriton Township, where they robbed her of money, jewelry and cash in her wallet.

According to police, the suspects knew details about the victim’s family and were well organized. They knew where the victim lived and details about her husband and where other members of her family lived, police say.

Police describe the first suspect as a woman between 40 and 50 years old, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-5. She’s well-spoken with black hair, with yellow and pink braids across her forehead. She was last seen wearing a matching pink shirt and pants while carrying a gun in a beige and black small purse.

The second suspect is a woman between 30 and 40 years old, around 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with long, black braided hair. She was wearing a bright yellow- or green-colored shirt with yellow and black eyeglasses.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is being asked to contact police at 610-630-1701.