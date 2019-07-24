  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Local TV


BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are on the hunt for a man wanted for aggravated assault on police officers. Bensalem police say VanDaniel Gossett repeatedly rammed his vehicle into two police cars while officers were attempting to check on his well-being.

Police say Gossett is approximately 5-foot-8 with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has multiple scab tissue on his arms and a small build, according to police.

(Credit: Bensalem Police Department)

Gossett is driving a gray four-door Cadillac sedan with heavy damage in the back, front-end damage and damage to the driver-side door, police say.

(Credit: Bensalem Police Department)

The vehicle’s license plate is H-R-N-2-6-5-4.

If you have any information on Gossett’s whereabouts, contact police at 215-633-3719.

