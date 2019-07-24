



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — PATCO and the Atlantic City Rail are facing delays again Wednesday morning after wet conditions delayed the installation of a new utility pole on Tuesday. Crews have been working to restore the train service since a large tree knocked out power lines along the tracks during Monday’s storms.

PATCO says trains will only run between 15th/16th and Locust Street and Woodcrest Stations. Ashland and Lindenwold Stations remain closed.

“Wet ground conditions hampered the installation of a new utility pole,” PATCO tweeted. “The pole is now installed and the painstaking process of reconnecting power cables is underway. Crews will continue to work nonstop to restore full train service as quickly and safely as possible.”

A shuttle bus is operating from Woodcrest to Ashland and Lindenwold Station parking lots.

The Atlantic City Rail Line is also suspended in both directions between Lindenwold and Cherry Hill because of the repairs.

The train service says rail line passes will be accepted by New Jersey Transit buses between Lindenwold and Atlantic City.

Commuters should allow extra travel time and consider alternate modes of transportation during these repairs.