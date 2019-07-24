DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man faces several charges after he allegedly posed as a “Good Morning America” producer and a New York Times reporter. District Attorney Kat Copeland made the announcement on Wednesday morning.
Copeland said Nikolaos Tzima Hatziefstathiou, also known as “Nik the Hat,” has been charged with creating a false, racist government email, identity theft and tampering.
Hatziefstathiou claimed he was the editor in chief for YC News.
Copeland said it was all in an effort to obtain government documents.
“From April 23 to April 25, Nik Hatziefstathiou, after creating fake email accounts posing as Stephanie Wash, a “Good Morning America” producer, and Liam Stack, a New York Times reporter, sent several emails to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office repeatedly asking for any reports as well as a comment regarding a claimed ‘decade-long scheme’ involving ‘Delaware County agencies,'” Copeland said.
Authorities say they contacted the journalists and they say they did not send those emails.
You must log in to post a comment.