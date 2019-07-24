WATCH LIVE:Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m.
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – More than 67,000 homes and businesses in New Jersey are still without electricity two days after a line of thunderstorms downed trees and power lines. PSE&G says about 13,000 customers in South Jersey remain without power Wednesday morning.

Most of PSE&G’s outages are in Burlington and Camden counties.

The utility companies say it could be late Friday before service is fully restored, although the state Board of Public Utilities says restoration could take until late into the weekend.

In Collingswood, Camden County, the National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour.

In Mount Laurel, Burlington County, damaged power lines and downed trees still litter the streets.

Meanwhile, PATCO is operating with limited service because of downed power lines. The Ashland and Lindenwold stations remain closed.
