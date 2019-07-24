PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has died after police say he was electrocuted by subway train tracks. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at SEPTA’s Broad Street Line Olney Station, located at Broad Street and Olney Avenue, in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Police say the man broke free from officers after being arrested on a narcotics violation and ran down to the subway tracks.
According to police the man touched the third rail and was electrocuted.
Authorities say medics are on the scene awaiting for the tracks to be de-energized to officially pronounce the man.
Broad Street Line service between Erie Station and Fern Rock Transportation Center Station has been suspended for the time being, SEPTA says. Commuters can take bus routes 4 or 16 for connections.
