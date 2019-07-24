WATCH LIVE:Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a drive-by shooting in Allentown has left an innocent bystander wounded. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say two groups had reportedly been arguing in the area shortly before the shooting occurred. A short time later, they say someone in a car containing several occupants fired multiple shots at one of the groups involved in the earlier disturbance.

A 51-year-old woman was struck in the back by at least one stray bullet. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, and authorities don’t believe she was an intended target. Her name has not been releasded.

Several people were being questioned in the shooting but no charges have been filed so far.

