PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans have been waiting six long months to see the Birds back on the field and the day is finally here. The Eagles report to training camp on Wednesday and practices are set to start on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex.
Coach Doug Pederson has a Super Bowl title and two playoff appearances in three years with the team.
The organization added some talented weapons to the offense this offseason including running back Jordan Howard and wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
The voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese, says this year’s Eagles might be Pederson’s best team yet.
“This to me is the best team that Doug Pederson has taken to camp, including the Super Bowl champs,” Reese said. “This is his most complete team and the offense has a lot of weapons, talented weapons, heading into the season the Eagles are the best team in my opinion in the conference, but a lot of things happen between now and December.”
