WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delmarva Power contractor who was shot while working on a gas main in Wilmington on Monday has died from his injuries. Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Dupree Burroughs, of Smyrna.
Burroughs and another contractor were installing a new gas main and service lines to homes and businesses on the 1800 block of West 2nd Street when they were shot.
The 48-year-old man is in stable condition.
No motive has been given for the shooting.
Police are continuing to investigate.
If you have any information about this incident, call police at 302-576-3971.
