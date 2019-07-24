  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children in Philadelphia are joining the protest against United States immigration policy. Parents organized a play date protest outside of the ICE offices located at 8th and Arch Streets in Center City.

They are demanding facilities holding migrant children and families be closed.

The children drew pictures and wrote letters.

Bucks County Police Officer Facing Child Pornography Charges, Authorities Says

The letters will be sent to lawmakers.

Comments