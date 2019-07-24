Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children in Philadelphia are joining the protest against United States immigration policy. Parents organized a play date protest outside of the ICE offices located at 8th and Arch Streets in Center City.
They are demanding facilities holding migrant children and families be closed.
The children drew pictures and wrote letters.
The letters will be sent to lawmakers.
