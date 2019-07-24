BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Middletown Township police officer is facing child pornography charges. Police say 52-year-old Brian Craig Reeves has been charged with one felony count each of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.
Investigators found several illicit images depicting underage children on Reeves’ electronic devices at his home on June 2.
Among the items discovered during the search was a USB device found in a drawer next to Reeves’ bed.
Reeves has been placed on administrative leave without pay, officials say.
“We are aware of the serious charges that have been filed today against Officer Brian Reeves, and are now conducting an internal investigation,” Middletown Township Chief Joseph Bartorilla said. “Officer Reeves is suspended without pay until the internal investigation is concluded and the appropriate action is taken, which we expect to happen very quickly.”
Reeves was held on $50,000 unsecured bail unsecured. He’s prohibited from having unsupervised contact with minors and using the internet.
