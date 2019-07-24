DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A Bucks County man has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in a sport utility vehicle parked in the driveway of the home they shared. Forty-two-year-old Jason Lutey of New Britain admitted to killing 46-year-old Colleen Patterson last September in exchange for a plea deal.
On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering and possession of an instrument of crime.
The district attorney says Lutey beat Patterson to death in New Britain — then put her body in his car. Authorities said Patterson’s body was found wrapped in a bloodstained cloth in the back of an SUV in September.
Bucks County prosecutors planned to seek execution had Lutey been convicted of first-degree murder.
Lutey said what he called the “heinous act … will haunt me for the rest of my days.” Defense attorney Brad Bastedo said his client had long battled post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.