PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four people have been arrested, including a teenage girl, for gunning down a man inside a Southwest Philadelphia apartment in April, police say. Sixteen-year-old Christina P. Zogar, 20-year-old Tejan Sherif, 21-year-old Abdoulaye Doucoure, and 22-year-old Alfred D. Bargor are charged with murder, robbery, and other related offenses in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Nana Opoku.
Police say Opoku was shot multiple times in the face and chest inside a home on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in the Eastwick section of the city.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Surveillance video showed two men arriving at the apartment and fatally shooting Opoku. Three women were also caught on video running out of the home.
Everyone involved left the scene in a gray Chevy Malibu.
An investigation is ongoing.
