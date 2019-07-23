DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Philadelphia region was rocked by severe storms on Monday evening, especially Delaware County. Large branches came crashing onto the Tree of Life Church in Springfield.
“That first burst of the storm came through and the tree came down on the roof,” Tree of Life Pastor Pam McShane said. “The part that’s really cool is that I wasn’t here and people from the community started getting in touch with us right away.”
It’s going to take crews a while to clean up the storm’s mess.
“We’ve had a lot of destruction unfortunately. You know, obviously stuff like this, limbs on houses, limbs on cars, just a lot of damage,” said Chris Buonadonna, of Strobert Tree Services.
Downed trees and branches made Tuesday morning a very messy commute.
A big tree blocked Knowlton Road for hours in Aston this morning.
PECO reported about 9,000 customers woke up without power in Delaware County alone. That number has since dwindled, but the cleanup is just beginning.
As of 11:30 a.m., PECO reports 3,824 power outages in Delaware County, 9,517 outages in Bucks County, 605 outages in Philadelphia, 289 outages in Montgomery County, and 114 outages in Chester County.
