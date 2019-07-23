



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rocky Balboa “may ride again.” Sylvester Stallone told Variety in a recent interview that he is working on a new “Rocky” movie where the legendary character befriends a young street fighter living in the United States illegally.

“Rocky meets a young, angry person who got stuck in this country when he comes to see his sister. He takes him into his life, and unbelievable adventures begin, and they wind up south of the border. It’s very, very timely,” Stallone told Variety.

Stallone says the movie would touch on the immigration issues the U.S. is facing today.

“Do you tell someone that you just met in the street who’s struggling and homeless to get out, or do you take him in? If you take him in, you’re in trouble,” Stallone said.

“Rocky” producer Irwin Winkler told Variety that they are negotiating with Stallone to write and star in the franchise’s latest installment.

“We’re very high on it,” Winkler said. “We’re very anxious to make it.”

Stallone also revealed during the interview that there are discussions to develop a “Rocky” prequel as a television series for a streaming platform.

In an Instagram post last November, Stallone appeared to announce the end of the Rocky character.

“I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years. It’s been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass… and end,” Stallone posted.

Stallone told Variety that “Rocky” is his legacy.

“It’s like my brother. It’s the only voice that I can say what I want without being ridiculed, or being silly, or being precious or sentimental, because he is that way. Rocky can’t keep quiet. He just talks and talks and spills his guts. And as a writer, if you do that quite often, it looks as though you’re just lost in the world of exposition. But he’s actually saying something, and because of the way he speaks and his naiveté and gentle quality, you listen. Rocky can say things that my other characters can never say.”