



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia bike shop was targeted by a group of thieves, and the owner says it’s not the first time. Surveillance video captures the thieves in action inside the Philadelphia Cycle Center on Castor Avenue in Port Richmond.

Police say there’s a key piece of evidence they hope will help track down the suspects — a distinct, white van.

Four bikes were stolen from the shop, but one was left behind. The owner believes a suspect saw a passerby and got spooked.

Outside cameras captured a van pulling into the parking, but the inside cameras caught the thieves in the act.

Surveillance video captures 4 younger people running inside Philadelphia Cycle Center on 2400 Block of Castor Ave in Port Richmond in Philly, and stealing 4 dirt bikes; The owner & @PhillyPolice want suspects caught @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/O4mAWF6bo6 — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) July 24, 2019

“They were in and out within just about three minutes,” store general manager and owner Vince Sanginiti said.

Indoor surveillance cameras captured four young males run toward the back of the Philadelphia Cycle Center, where four brand new dirt bikes stood.

“We keep a cable through them all to slow them down. It didn’t slow these guys down,” Sanginiti said.

Person Of Interest In South Philadelphia Drag Racing Hit-And-Run To Turn Herself In Friday, Lawyer Says

Sanginiti was home asleep when his alarm company called him last Tuesday morning about the break-in at his Port Richmond business.

Outdoor cameras captured a white van pulling into the store’s parking lot just after 5:15 a.m. on the 2400 block of Castor Avenue. Four males got out and one smashed the front window of the cycle shop.

The group grabbed the bikes, tossed them through the window and left.

Between the shattered glass, the stolen bikes and damaged bikes beneath the broken window, Sanginiti faces more than $50,000 worth of damage and lost revenue.

“It’s heartbreaking, I mean 34 years here and I’m working six days a week, 10 hours a day, so it’s not like I’m living in some mansion somewhere else,” he said.

Police say the stolen bikes add to an already growing illegal problem of dirt bikes on the roads in Philly.

“We had an issue when something with dirt bikes related where it resulted in a road rage homicide earlier this year so I mean nothing good can come out of it,” Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

‘You’ve Got To Be Sick In The Head’: Philadelphia Family On Edge After Cat Shot 4 Times By Pellet Gun

Sanginiti wants to see a city-wide policy change.

“I think this policy of not chasing them and not at least locking them up or doing something or ticketing them — do something to kind of curb this attitude,” he said.

Sanginiti says a burglary happens here three to four times a year. The last big one was when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Windows were smashed and six bikes were stolen that day.

Police are now leaning on the public for help. If you recognize any of the men in the surveillance video, call police.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.