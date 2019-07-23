PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An expansive swath of severe thunderstorms caused widespread damage across the Delaware Valley on Monday. Hurricane-force winds of 80 mph were reported in Brookhaven, Delaware County, Collingswood, Camden County, as well as in Newark, New Castle County, where a 78 mph wind gust was recorded.
Powerful straight-line winds of 60 mph hit Philadelphia International Airport with 60 to 70 mph gusts reported in locations from the northwest suburbs to South Jersey to the Jersey Shore.
‘Trees Were Bending’: Thousands Remain Without Power In New Jersey As Crews Cleaning Up After Destructive Storms
Numerous trees were snapped or uprooted, power lines downed, and power poles snapped across the area leaving thousands without power and closed down a portion of the PATCO High Speedline and NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line.
In Rancocas, Burlington County, a downed tree onto a house trapped an occupant inside.
‘Just A Lot Of Damage’: Downed Tree Branches Blocking Roads, Disrupting Rush Hour Traffic In Delaware County
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly received nearly 200 storm reports on Monday.
A much quieter pattern is in store for midweek into the upcoming weekend as high pressure overtakes the region. Sunshine returns tomorrow with dry and comfortable conditions persisting through Sunday.
