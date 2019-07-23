Philadelphia Police Investigating Drag Racing Hit-And-Run In South Philadelphia





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a drag racing hit-and-run in South Philadelphia that may have potentially injured a woman. Police were called to the area of 3rd Street and Pattison Avenue, around 1 a.m. on July 20, for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a black Toyota that had been involved with a tractor-trailer.

Video from Instagram shows as two people rush to pull a woman from underneath the tractor-trailer. The woman, who is missing a shoe, appears to be in distress.

In the video, the Toyota and a white Nissan 350Z with purple puzzle decals are also at the scene. The Toyota has rear-end damage and the white car appears to have side damage.

The woman lays on the ground as over a dozen people come to her aid and appear to confront the driver of the white vehicle.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, police said they have located the driver of the white Nissan and are speaking with her attorney. Police say the woman is willing to cooperate.

However, when police arrived at the scene they did not find the female pedestrian. Police are now looking for that female pedestrian who may have been hospitalized.

“I want to make an appeal to any witnesses out there, any friends of the person involved to come forward and let us know who they are because we are concerned about that person’s well being, their health and welfare,” Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overwise said during the press conference. “We are looking for the pedestrian that was taken away in that video, we assume by friends or other bystanders.”

If you have any information on this incident, call police.