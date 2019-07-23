Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Christmas in July! And leaders in Center City made an exciting announcement about Dilworth Park. Officials announced the ice rink and cabin will remain part of the park’s Christmas attraction for at least the next five years.
Even Santa showed up for the big announcement.
“I love skating here. I love coming here and skating with all the beautiful kids of Philadelphia. It’s so fun so I hope to see everybody down here this year,” Santa said.
