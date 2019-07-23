Breaking:More Than 300,000 New Jersey Residents Without Power Tuesday Morning After Severe Storm Strikes Region
LEHIGHTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Philadelphia man who couldn’t swim drowned when he tried to rescue a child at an eastern Pennsylvania lake. The child was out on a raft in an area of Beltzville Lake in Lehighton where swimming is not allowed.

Witnesses say 29-year-old Xin Huang tried to swim out to retrieve the child around 2 p.m. Sunday, but Huang soon began struggling and went under the water.

His body was found about two hours later. The death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Authorities say the child was returned to shore safely and wasn’t injured. But further details about the youth were not disclosed.

