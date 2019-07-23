



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local family is on edge after someone targeted their pet cat. The cat was shot several times with a pellet gun.

Wilber the cat has been a loved member of Miranda Jaje’s family for the past four years. That’s why Jaje’s so upset about what happened to Mr. Wilber on Sunday.

“He’s very friendly. He’s the type that will just rub up on your and purr,” Jaje said. “You could not find a better cat. Around 7 o’clock, I opened the door and I saw him out here bleeding. I couldn’t even pick him up. He just limped right inside. He was hurt, you could tell the blood was everywhere.

“The actual hole in him is small but because of the damage that it did, he was just bleeding everywhere. I thought he got stuck on something. Anything else but this.”

The 7-year-old rescue had a wound on his left front shoulder. A few hundred dollars later in emergency room bills, Jaje found out his shoulder was broken.

Veterinarians say someone had targeted Wilber with a pellet gun.

When Jaje finally received the x-rays, she found out poor Wilber here had been shot more than once.

“You got to be sick. You do,” Jaje said. “You’ve got to be sick in the head to do something like this.”

Jaje filed a police report, but without video the case is at a standstill.

“All they can really do is speak with the neighbors,” Jaje said.

Because of where the one pellet struck Wilber’s shoulder, vets say his leg has to be amputated.

Jaje is saving up the $1,200 to do just that, hopeful that Wilber will make a full recovery.

“It’s OK bud. You want to sit down bud?” Jaje said to Wilber. “You want to lay down?”

But she’s worried about who would even harm Wilber in the first place.

“We have families around here. People have kids and if you can’t feel safe sitting outside with your kids or with your cat, there is no difference,” Jaje said. “If you can shoot a cat, you can shoot a kid.”

Jaje has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Wilber’s amputation.