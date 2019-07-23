  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Krispy Kreme, Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some new items from Krispy Kreme that will send your blood sugar through the roof. The company is launching some sweet new items that are packed with sugar, including milkshakes topped with doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is also introducing its take on an ice cream sandwich that features doughnut-infused ice cream stuffed between sliced doughnuts and a combination of toppings and drizzles.

For now the items are only available at a store in North Carolina.

But the company plans to expand the offerings to dozens of other stores across the country.

