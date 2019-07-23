



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Construction will close the southbound ramp of Interstate 95 to Girard Avenue in Fishtown for two years beginning Tuesday night. Crews will be reconstructing the southbound viaduct at the Girard Avenue Interchange and building new on and off-ramps on the southbound side of the interchange.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the ramp will temporarily close from Allegheny Avenue to southbound I-95. Then crews will close the cattle chute that leads to the ramp to Girard Avenue.

The Girard Avenue off-ramp will be closed through summer 2021.

During the closure of the ramp, PennDOT says traffic that normally exits at Girard Avenue will be directed to take the southbound off-ramp at Allegheny Avenue, turn left on Allegheny Avenue, take an immediate right onto Allen Street, and then turn left on Richmond Street to access Girard Avenue or Aramingo Avenue.

During Tuesday night’s closures, drivers who normally use the Allegheny Avenue on-ramp to access southbound I-95 will be detoured south on Allen Street at the Girard Avenue Interchange.

The Allegheny Avenue southbound on-ramp sis expected to reopen by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The on-ramp to I-95 south from Aramingo Avenue at the Girard Avenue Interchange will remain open during construction.

Crews will begin demolition to the section of the southbound viaduct between Ann Street and Lehigh Avenue and the off-ramp structure.

“The work is part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 to replace the southbound I-95 viaduct between Palmer Street in Fish Town and Ann Street in Port Richmond, reconstruct and improve the southbound on and off-ramps at Girard Avenue, and rebuild the southbound I-95 pavement between Ann Street and Allegheny Avenue,” PennDOT said in a statement.

The northbound lanes were closed for reconstruction and reopened in May 2017.

