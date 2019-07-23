PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The beach is the place to be in the summer. But there may be a few you want to avoid.
Researchers with the Environment America Research and Policy Center tested water at 4,500 beaches in 29 states. They outlined the five dirtiest beaches in each state.
All five beaches in Delaware are in Sussex County. Slaughter Beach topped the list with 16 unsafe days out of 25 samples. Fenwick Island State Park, Rehoboth, Broadkill and Lewes Beach North all had at least two unsafe days.
That means bacteria counts exceeded EPA standards.
None of the dirty beaches in New Jersey are in South Jersey.
New Jersey’s dirtiest beaches are, in order: Beachwood Beach West in Berkeley Township, L Street Beach in Belmar, West Beach Avon Road in Berkeley Township, Windward Beach in Brick Township and Highlands Recreation Center in Highlands Borough.
