PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cutting just 300 calories a day could have a huge impact on your overall health. Researchers followed 218 for two years.
Seventy-five of them didn’t make any changes to their diet. The others were told they could eat whatever they wanted to, as long as they cut their calories by 25 percent.
The researchers found the calorie-cutting group not only lost weight but significantly reduced their risk for cardiovascular diseases. Three hundred calories is the equivalent of about two chocolate chip cookies or a cup of ice cream.
