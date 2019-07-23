MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey and Delaware residents reported seeing cold air funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday tweeted out a photo of a cold air funnel spotted in Fenwick Island, Delaware.
Several reports of cold air funnels are being reported along the DE and NJ coasts this afternoon/evening. Did you see one? Send us a pic! #njwx #dewxhttps://t.co/EryLtjIwng
(photo: @DelmarvaWx ) pic.twitter.com/xz6HCIV82b
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 23, 2019
According to the NWS, the funnels were spotted in Delaware in Georgetown and Rehoboth Beach; and in New Jersey in Jackson, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Long Beach Island and Wharton State Forest.
“Cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold,” according to the NWS website. “Cold air funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions they can touch down and cause EF-0 level (winds up to 85 mph) tornado damage.”
You must log in to post a comment.