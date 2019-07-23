2 Men Wanted In Armed Corner Store Robbery In North Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for two who robbed a North Philadelphia corner store at gunpoint. It happened at the Turner Grocery and Deli at 2454 Turner St., just before 8 p.m. on July 17.
Surveillance video shows one of the suspects pulling a TEC-9-style pistol on the clerk, while the second suspect fills a backpack with cash.
The suspects were last seen heading east on Turner Street.
If you recognize anything about the suspects, call police
