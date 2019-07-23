Breaking:More Than 300,000 New Jersey Residents Without Power Tuesday Morning After Severe Storm Strikes Region
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for two who robbed a North Philadelphia corner store at gunpoint. It happened at the Turner Grocery and Deli at 2454 Turner St., just before 8 p.m. on July 17.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects pulling a TEC-9-style pistol on the clerk, while the second suspect fills a backpack with cash.

2 Men Wanted In Armed Corner Store Robbery In North Philadelphia

The suspects were last seen heading east on Turner Street.

If you recognize anything about the suspects, call police

