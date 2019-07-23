2 Men Wanted For Armed Robbery Of Pizza Shop In Wissinoming

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted for robbing a pizza shop in the city’s Wissinoming section at gunpoint. It happened at the Quality Pizza at 6196 Torresdale Ave., around 9:20 p.m. on July 7.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted for robbing a pizza shop in the city’s Wissinoming section at gunpoint. It happened at the Quality Pizza at 6196 Torresdale Ave., around 9:20 p.m. on July 7.
Police say the two suspects were armed when they demanded money from the register.
They then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
You must log in to post a comment.