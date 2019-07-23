  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some young DJs got to learn from the pros on Monday night thanks to the Philadelphia Police Department. The children received some tips at a Cops and Kids workshop in West Philadelphia.

The children took over the turntable at the 18th Police District on Pine Street.

The future music mixers learned all about blending, scratching and counting beats from five professional DJs.

“We’re bringing kids to the police district for a positive experience so instead of coming in here when they’re in trouble, they’re here to have fun,” said Officer Shamssadeen Baukman. “This brings kids into a positive element and gets to teach them a skill they can carry in life and maybe become a DJ. ”

The program is meant to provide a connection between young people and police while providing a fun activity in the community.

