PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some young DJs got to learn from the pros on Monday night thanks to the Philadelphia Police Department. The children received some tips at a Cops and Kids workshop in West Philadelphia.
The children took over the turntable at the 18th Police District on Pine Street.
Djing with cops 🚓 🎶 Thank you to @Dj_Neeeknyce @DjMillyMill609 @djgrooveWOLO @DJGreggieC @TIDJC for everything! Thank you to @CBSPhilly for capturing this story. These kids are truly amazing & talented! We had so much fun. @PPDMGillespie @PPDDerrickWood pic.twitter.com/QK7B08mdVs
— PPD 18th District (@PPD18Dist) July 23, 2019
The future music mixers learned all about blending, scratching and counting beats from five professional DJs.
“We’re bringing kids to the police district for a positive experience so instead of coming in here when they’re in trouble, they’re here to have fun,” said Officer Shamssadeen Baukman. “This brings kids into a positive element and gets to teach them a skill they can carry in life and maybe become a DJ. ”
The program is meant to provide a connection between young people and police while providing a fun activity in the community.
