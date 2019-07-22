CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Cape May County officials announced on Tuesday that the Townsends Inlet Bridge will be reopened on Friday, July 26. The bridge has been closed for the past 10 months for repairs.
The bridge is a crucial connector between Sea Isle City and Avalon, especially during the summer season.
“We are delighted to see this critical component of barrier island infrastructure connecting the communities of Sea Isle City and Avalon is just days away from being restored to service”, said Carol Brand, Cape May Count Bridge Commission Chairman. “Both the Commission and County Freeholders know how important the Townsend Inlet Bridge is to the summer tourism economy,” she added.
Officials had hoped that the bridge would have reopened this past Memorial Day weekend.
They also caution drivers that the re-opening does depend on the completion of work happening over the next few days.
