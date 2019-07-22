PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects armed with a machete broke into a woman’s home in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 7100 block of Oakland Street, shortly before 10 a.m.
Police say two men, one armed with a machete, broke into the rear of the 33-year-old woman’s property.
The woman said nothing was taken and the two suspects fled in an unknown direction.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, around 30 years old, with a thin build, and wearing a blue-hooded Hollister sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic male, clean-shaven, medium complexion, with a thin build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and armed with a machete.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the incident.
