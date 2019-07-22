EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A Philadelphia man was among three men arrested in connection to selling heroin in Evesham Township, officials say. Police charged 43-year-old Frank Oakman of Bellmawr, New Jersey, 33-year-old Poindexter Brown, of Philadelphia, and 42 year-old Taron Reed, of Paulsboro, New Jersey with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and other related charges.
Evesham Township police were conducting a narcotics investigation when they located a suspected dealer’s vehicle in a parking lot on Route 70 on July 17.
Stolen School Bus Found On Scene Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Walt Whitman Bridge, Officials Say
While an investigation was ongoing, the three suspects gave detectives conflicting stories.
Detectives searched the vehicle and found more than 30 bags of heroin.
All three men are being held in Burlington County Jail.
You must log in to post a comment.